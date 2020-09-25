AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $614,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,844 shares of company stock worth $21,617,300. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

