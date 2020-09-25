AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of American National Insurance worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American National Insurance by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $1,218,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American National Insurance by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAT shares. ValuEngine raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ANAT stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.60. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $124.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

