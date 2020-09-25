AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,967 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,549. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

