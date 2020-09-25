Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

