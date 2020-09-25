Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 452.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.10. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

DHIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.