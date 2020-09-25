Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

