AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $103.98 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $131.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

