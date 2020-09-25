AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Methode Electronics worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

