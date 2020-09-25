Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $146.99 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $176.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,252 shares of company stock worth $3,547,781. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

