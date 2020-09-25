AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

