AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,102 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,321,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,522,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 337,710 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 537,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,920,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 305,357 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

