AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,408 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eastgroup Properties worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

