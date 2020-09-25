Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,032,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,765,000 after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,447,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 696,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

