Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTS. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

GTS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.