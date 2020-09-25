Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $390,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NYSE:R opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.