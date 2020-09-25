AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

