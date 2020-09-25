Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of TrueCar worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $105,088. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

TRUE opened at $4.86 on Friday. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.