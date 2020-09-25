Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,032 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,264.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 136,112 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 151,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC opened at $23.53 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

