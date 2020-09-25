Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.65.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

