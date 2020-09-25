UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $46.82 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

