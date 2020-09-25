Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Quotient were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quotient by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 264,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Quotient Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

