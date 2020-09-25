Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 50,239 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,239 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,529,673 shares of company stock valued at $139,428,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

