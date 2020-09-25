Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

AIV stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

