Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. National Securities began coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $646.14 million, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $291,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

