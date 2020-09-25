Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 547.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,397,659. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

