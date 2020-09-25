Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

