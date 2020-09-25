Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $99,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

