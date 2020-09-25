Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,982 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:MUR opened at $8.81 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

