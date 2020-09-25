Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Sanmina worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

