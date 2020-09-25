Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,028 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 1,084.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 724,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 663,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 56.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 3,416.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 81,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 45.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of LM stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.