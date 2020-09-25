Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 635 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Arch Coal worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 418,890 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

