Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $644,000 in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSGE opened at $66.55 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

