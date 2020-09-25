Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,043 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

