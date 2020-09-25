Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 515 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Premier were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.77.

PINC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

