Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GAP were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

NYSE:GPS opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

