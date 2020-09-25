Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,991 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

NYSE:ASH opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

