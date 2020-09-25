Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $811,000 Investment in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 64.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

