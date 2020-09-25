Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,435 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Trueblue worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 533,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 83,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 607,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TBI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $548.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.81. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

