Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Olin were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $174,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

