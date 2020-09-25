ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 159.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

