Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $459.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

