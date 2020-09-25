GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 452.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in GMS by 158.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 261,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 37.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

