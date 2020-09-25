Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

