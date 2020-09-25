Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,353 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPD were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Man Group plc bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PPD by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

In other PPD news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $53,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $443,112.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,786,316 shares of company stock worth $337,506,003 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

