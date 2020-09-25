Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,202 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemours were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

