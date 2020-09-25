Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 45,752 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Navient were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.89. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.