Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,912 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Arconic by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

