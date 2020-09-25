Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $28.17 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

