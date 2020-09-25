Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 33,462 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 217,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 254,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 134,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.34 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.