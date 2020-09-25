Sei Investments Co. Buys 54,756 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $8.50 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

